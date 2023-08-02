I am excited to announce my candidacy for Maryland's 6th District in Congress as a Republican in 2024. I firmly believe that our district and nation need a fresh perspective, a dedication to service, and a commitment to unity and collaboration.
With a passion for engaging in active listening and fostering constructive dialogues, I consider myself just right of center compared to Democratic candidates. I aim to bridge the divide and work toward common goals.
I have proudly served my country and protected U.S. generals as a security consultant and dignitary protection agent, with seven tours in Iraq and three tours in Afghanistan as a military contractor, and as a retired Maryland state trooper with a Medal of Valor.
My journey has also led me to earn a Master of Divinity/Chaplaincy from Bayan Claremont School of Theology, fostering my commitment to community service.
As an active volunteer within the interfaith community, the homelessness committee in Frederick City, Frederick Health, and the Veterans Service Center/Platoon 22 in Frederick, I am driven to extend my service by representing the 6th District.
It's time for change. Our nation's challenges have persisted far too long due to flawed systems and representatives who prioritize personal gain over well-being of people they serve. Together, we can take decisive action to mend the fabric of society and unite communities for a better future.
I am fighting for our LIFE:
- Liberty: Freedom from heavy-handed government interference
- Integrity: Courage to stand true to ourselves, our values, and our morals
- Freedom: Ability to pursue our aspirations within a well-framed society
- Egalitarianism: Ensuring that all have an equal chance to succeed
I believe we must become innovators and manufacture locally, reducing reliance on other countries.
We should eliminate partisan news media and return to true journalism.
Our schools need to focus on essential education, including reading, writing, arithmetic, and arts, instead of promoting divisive ideologies.
Both parties must move away from extremes and return to the center. We need to unite all races and instill pride, integrity, and values back into our lives.
It's time to focus on real issues and unite as a community. We need a government that truly serves the people, by the people, for the people.
Let's come together to take back our country and restore pride in our great nation.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
