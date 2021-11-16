I was an alderman candidate for this last city election for Mayor and Board of Alderman in Frederick. I felt it important to have as part of my overall candidacy, all experiences afforded to candidates in this process.
As such, I was pleased to see that, despite some earlier issues with allowing city candidates to observe in-person during the counting of votes at a county facility this last election, this matter was resolved at our request. I was able to observe in-person the counting process last week, and would like to share my observations.
When I arrived at the Frederick County Board of Elections site as scheduled, I was greeted by Barbara Wagner, the interim elections director. She and her election worker teams provided me with hospitality in being present to observe the formal processes of counting votes.
What I observed was not just the counting — I saw great professionalism, efficiency, teamwork and supervisory support and oversight throughout my visit there.
I wanted to say thank you all to the election workers upon leaving, but deferred to the advice given at that time.
So, I am sending in this letter to the editor to express my appreciation for what I observed: passion, commitment, fairness and strong efforts toward this very important civic duty we have to provide election integrity to our community.
Michelle Shay
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.