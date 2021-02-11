Governor Hogan's COVID-19 online vaccine information site (coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine) directs me to three potential vaccine locations near me.
The first, Frederick County Health Department: Contact this location for more information, there's a link to the general website and a number, 301-600-1029. This gives endless voice mail prompts leading nowhere, quickly.
The second, Giant Food Frederick: Schedule an appointment using the button below or call 301-815-2201. I try to schedule, am immediately put in line, wait one minute and then am told no appointments available.
The third, Johns Hopkins Medicine–Germantown: Contact this location for more information. I go to the website, but no phone calls allowed.
Is this the best the governor can do? Even The Frederick News-Post lists Frederick Community College as a vaccine location.
