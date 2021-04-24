This is in response to "I'm a capitalist, Mr. President, but you're not," April 10-11. This piece of writing is going to be prejudicial. I think that capitalism has everything going against it, especially since the Republicans are acting the way they are.
Fact: The CEO at Chevron last year made $21 million. Nothing against him, just the system. Oh, he made 12 percent more the year before.
Fact: Last year, capitalism created over 50 billionaires in the United States, not just millionaires.
Fact: Last year, 55 corporations, on profits of $40,000,000,000, paid no taxes.
That means that I paid more taxes than a billionaire. That angers me. I worked my whole life, paid taxes my whole life and these mega-corporations pay none, their execs get paid even if the corporation is ailing. Shareholders lose out, and these businesses can get government loans to prosper or stay afloat. Interesting, isn't it.
Capitalism is investment, ownership of production and investment by individuals. Socialism is production and ownership by the community.
Both theories have their faults, and not many advantages for the working men and women in the United States of America.
In the last four years, what did the Trump administration do to help workers? I can enumerate better what they have not done:
No universal health care, Medicare for all. States (like Texas and Missouri) refusing federal funds for Obamacare for their constituents.
No reform of big Pharma which is still robbing the system with exorbitant prices.
No positive action on climate change, working conditions, nuclear proliferation, help for veterans, women rights, (men have them too), education for all, the environment, voting rights (lots of suppression though), obstruction of any progress in the federal government to promote anything for the electorate.
So what gives? Who are the Republicans working for?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.