Our country is fighting two wars. One is the war on the coronavirus and the other is the war on the culture of America.
The war on the coronavirus is new this year. We are gaining ground on defeating this enemy and will more than likely have it defeated by some time in the first half of 2021.
The war on our culture is a war between our country remaining a capitalistic with free enterprise country governed by the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and our laws or becoming a liberal and socialist country governed by a government that owns and controls the means of production, determines the distribution of output and determines investments and incomes through high taxes. This war has been waged for the past several years.
Our country has existed for over 240 years and grown to be the best country that ever existed. We have grown in all measurable parameters that provides for all citizens a favorable economy, provides a safe and free society and provides for our protected existence in and effective contribution to the rest of world. With the advent of liberalism and socialism, most of those measurable parameters will be negatively affected in different ways that will begin to erode many of the advantages our country has had for these past 240 years.
Our past grew as it did mainly because of the existence of Republicans and Democrats that governed by the contention system of management. This allowed the development of opposing views to be massaged by a process that in most ways produced a final result that was best for thec. Today the contention system has become the combative system with mostly the Democrats causing the conflicts with a desire to move to socialism.
I believe we, the American citizens, cannot let the changes to socialism advance any further. The reality of that is we must elect only the politicians that campaign against socialism to control the White House, the Congress and the current states that are installing socialism into their state governments. This upcoming election may be our last chance to fully protect the America most of us grew up in.
William Bugg
Monrovia
What do you call the System that Trump lives under?? Pi$$ away hundreds of millions of dollars that Daddy gives you every time you fail and then borrow hundreds of millions of dollars from Russia?? Turkey?? Saudi Arabia?? Others you’ve been really nice to?? Is that SOCIALISM?? It sure isn’t Capitalism I don’t believe. What do you call it Mr. Bugg????
Convincing people who live in a country funded by tax money that any use of their tax money for their collective benefit such as the highway gas tax is socialism is a special kind of mendacity, reserved exclusively for Republicans of the Trump era who can run massive debt, cut their taxes and at the same time argue that their obvious benefit from the control of the public fisc isn't a form of direct socialism to their political interests.
"...the contention system has become the combative system with mostly the Democrats causing the conflicts...." Huh. There is much to think about and disregard here.
If you would like a more balanced look at the claim that Democrats are pushing socialism, read https://www.npr.org/2020/08/25/905895428/republicans-blast-democrats-as-socialists-heres-what-socialism-is I know, NPR will be demonized because that is easier than forming your own opinion based of various sources.
Mr. Bugg - do you count the 30 some billion dollars that Trump has payed to farmers to prop them up because of his failed tariff war with China as socialism? If no, why not?
What about the trillions of dollars to prop up workers and businesses because of the pandemic? Pure capitalism would say too bad. There needs to be a balance between the two extremes. If Biden had picked a moderate running mate, there would be no question about the outcome of the election.
I believe the author has correctly stated our circumstance.
Also, Biden has no platform to articulate, other than 47 years of nothingness. (and "I am not the evil Yellow Man")
Ummm...say there, dingleberry....you do realize that the GOP clearly stated prior to their convention that THEY HAVE NO PLATFORM, right? That's not just one person in the party. THAT IS THE ENTIRE GOP that has no platform. Wow...are you that dim not to see that and that what you put is just ignorant?
From a July 30, 2020, Wall Street Journal article came a summary of some of the key points of the Bernie-Biden Socialist Manifesto posted on Bidenz campaign website:
"The Biden-Sanders “Unity” manifesto envisions the socialism of an all-encompassing welfare state, with virtually every need a right, and every right guaranteed by taxpayer funding. Housing becomes a right, and “no one should have to pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing.” Public colleges will be “tuition-free” for “roughly 80 percent of the American people.” Student loans are expunged, payments are capped and eventually forgiven. School lunches, along with breakfast and supper, will be universally free.
Mr. Biden has absorbed Ms. Warren’s rhetoric. This month he pledged to end the “era of shareholder capitalism.” That era began with the Great Economic Awakening that followed the Enlightenment. By rejecting shareholder capitalism and making private wealth subject to public demands, the Biden administration would take America back to the medieval world, where labor and capital were forced to pay fealty to the crown, guild, church and village, which leeched the lifeblood out of the incentives to work and save. Today’s critics of shareholder capitalism want to hand business over to “stakeholders” such as government, environmentalists, unions and communities.
Since 70% of all U.S. stocks are owned by 401(k)s, individual retirement accounts, private retirement plans or insurance companies to fund annuities and death benefits, Americans would see their nest eggs shattered. Resources would be redistributed not by taxing and spending but simply by forcing private companies and their employees to share the fruits of their labor and thrift."
In this instance, we don't need to follow the science, but rather follow the math.
[ninja]
@bosco/Eric Trump
Don't you think you have more important things to do than posting inane comments in the FNP comment section? Shouldn't you be getting ready for your appearance in front of the New York AG?
Judge denies Eric Trump's request to delay deposition until after election
The president's son must be deposed by Oct. 7.
https://abcnews.go.com/US/york-attorney-generals-office-personal-inconvenience-delay-eric/story?id=73195945
October 7th is right around the corner Eric and after the bombshell about daddy last night do you really think this is a wise use of your time?
Also I am still dying to hear about your time in Cuba and socialism and now math.
What math are you talking about ? Is that like when you said you'd been in Cuba so you know all about socialism and yet we haven't heard one word from you about Cuba? So you know about math?
Why spin such tall tales about Biden? Remember i said you were an open book written for a very dumb child? I didn't mean for you to take me literally.
Republican platform. Lie some more. Give away the rest of the peoples' money to the wealthy. Lie about that too. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/25/us/politics/republicans-platform.html
false comparison and fake threat.🤔
Are you enjoying your Social Security and Medicaid? If so you might be a hypocrite.
[thumbup]lilysue22
I seriously doubt you really believe anyone wants TRUE socialism. What a wild imagination. That said, since you seem, bugsy, not to like any sort of benefit any socialist behavior causes, be sure you don't use or take part in any of the following that socialistic programs have brought you. Internet, libraries (haha...bet you never once darkened their doors), hospitals, schools, airports, air traffic controllers, medicines, computers, vaccines, roads, bridges, parks, safe cars, worker's rights, a clean environment, post office, social security (yeah..like you'll never want that), customs at airports, police, fire department, interstate highways, public boat landings, public hunting grounds, and anything Government or philanthropic research has ever provided. Even Bernie is not a true socialist and you know it, but you'd like to gaslight everyone into believing it. Now...get off that internet that was provided by research paid for with all of our tax dollars...and the computers that were developed by NASA.
This country was founded with a culture of enslaving human beings. We realized that was wrong and fought a war to change that culture.
We already have SOCIAL(ism) Security, which people like very well.
Don’t worry about it, Billy. There will always be a big place for greed in America. We’re just looking for some basic quality of life for all of us.
Like the Marines, nobody gets left behind. Is that OK?
Very well put Mr. Bugg. Let's hope our freedoms remain.
