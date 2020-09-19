Dining in the street is a good idea. However, when I drove past the other day, I was stunned.
Probably half the people walking around the crowded street and sidewalks were not using masks. No wonder Frederick’s infection rate does not decline.
I thought our community cared about others. It was a tremendous disappointment. I want to be safe in town, but I don’t see that happening any time soon. Clearly, many neighbors, businesses and our Department of Health don’t care about their vulnerable neighbors.
We elderly and health challenged must remain locked down inside, out of sight, just to survive. What a sad realization. Even outdoors, if you cannot socially distance you must wear a mask. I thought Frederick is better than this. I feel abandoned.
Linda Thomas
Keymar
(6) comments
Yes, if you are older or health-challenged you are abandoned to "it" - whatever "it" is in your case that has labeled you a "sheeple" for staying where you are safer. Not safe. Anyone you allow near who hasn't been as cautious, who wasn't tested, is a risk. This is a youth-oriented culture. Walkers and canes and dietary restrictions just slow everybody else down. Hogan says it is Restaurant Week so purge purge purge.
I know exactly what Ms. Thomas writes about. I used to drive into town to eat at one or another of our excellent restaurants or shop at stores. But when I started to do that one recent day, I saw so many people without masks that I drove home instead.
Downtown Frederick has a wonderful array of independent businesses that are hurting financially these days. It's likely that some will go out of business. Everyone who wants to keep Frederick vibrant should be willing to take the easy, painless step of wearing a mask.
The busier our streets are, the better, BUT the more important it is to wear a mask.
In my opinion, face coverings are wonderful things. They represent my respect for others as, if I am ill with ANY respiratory disease, they protect others from my disease. They also protect me from air pollution, dust, fumes, etc. Additionally, they protect my face from sunshine, preventing cancer, wrinkles, etc. They also hide my wrinkles and double chin. On the now infrequent days I leave my house to go to the grocery store, get gas, go to the doctor, etc., if my hair is not recently coiffed, my identity is hidden from wandering eyes. Similarly, a man can leave the house and hide unwanted stubble. With the many designs now available, face coverings can also be fashion statements, political statements, etc. And of course they hide bad breath from infrequent tooth brushing and flossing. What a wonderful thing they are! We should have been wearing them for a long time.
If my understanding of the governor's mask mandate is correct masks are required inside public buildings, and outside when social distancing is not possible. In crowded areas on downtown sidewalks, it is a good idea to wear a mask. On a mostly vacant sidewalk - on Dill Avenue for example - a mask is not required because you can maintain distance.
[ninja]
There is no Sidewalk Mask Police, crowded or not crowded.
You are right, no mask police. But we should not need them. If we care about one another, we will wear masks. If we choose not to wear them, we are sending a clear, selfish, hostile message to everyone.
