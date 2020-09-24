I had not been to Carroll Creek Linear Park since last winter and was very happy to finally get out to visit recently.
I realized that there was new artwork on display which is always nice to see. I must admit that with the large sculptures placed right in the water, I felt a bit distracted from the natural beauty of the plants and wildlife.
It was a “jump the shark” feeling that perhaps this is a bit much for our creek. The artwork is amazing and would be just as beautiful displayed outside of the water, perhaps on a grassy area. This is just my opinion, but perhaps we should let the creek be a peaceful creek.
Lynn Courchesne
Frederick
TonyC - I agree that the new artwork is rather hideous and gaudy. Just too much, distracting, and just overdone. It was likely installed as an alternative to black iron railings in order to keep poorer people from sitting on the top of the curved wall.
Agreed. Let the waters be still and filled with the ducks and flowers.
I agree that the artwork is out of place. Worst of all is the hideous, newly added sculpture at the Market Street entrance. It totally detracts from the calm and beauty of the area.
