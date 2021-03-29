With Earth Day near, sustainability is top of mind. As a cattle farmer, I am proud that I provide high-quality beef for consumers and steward the land to provide a better future for generations to come.
At Hedgeapple Farm, we seek to develop and demonstrate profitable and sustainable models of beef cattle production that best fit the northeast and mid-Atlantic region. At the farm, we have a unique ability to share conservation and sustainability practices directly with fellow farmers and consumers. We use a variety of sustainability practices including buffer strips along the neighboring riverbank to protect the Chesapeake Bay, regenerative grazing, regular soil testing to ensure soil health and wildlife monitoring programs. We believe that economic and environmental sustainability go hand-in-hand and are essential to maintaining the open spaces of our farm and other farms across our region.
This type of ingenuity, resourcefulness and stewardship of the land is practiced by farmers and ranchers across Maryland and all over the country.
I’m committed to continuous improvement so that we can produce the beef consumers know and love, while protecting the ecosystem in which we farm and preserving our natural resources. It’s a practice that will allow us to continue living off this land, generation after generation.
Scott Barao is the executive director of the Jorgensen Family Foundation which owns and operates Hedgeapple Farm in Buckeystown.
Scott Barao
Frederick
