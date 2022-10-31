Education, not indoctrination is a catchy phrase I keep hearing locally, statewide and nationally. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, perhaps the frontrunner for the Republican nominee for president, recently said, “Our school system is for educating kids, not indoctrinating kids.” Del. Dan Cox, Republican nominee for governor of our state, has called public schools “indoctrination centers.” In Frederick, Olivia Angolia, Nancy Allen and Cindy Rose are currently running for positions on the Frederick County Board of Education. They call themselves the Education Not Indoctrination slate. Their platform emphasizes improving curricula and making it possible for teachers and students “to feel more relaxed.”
What’s surprising about the indoctrination debate is the focus. Almost everyone seems to be totally concerned with what topics are taught rather than how they are taught. Yet, when we look at the meaning of indoctrination in education — brainwashing students to accept a certain set of beliefs and leaving no room for open, honest dialogue — how we teach in the classroom or online goes a long way toward explaining the presence of indoctrination in our schools. Teachers may indoctrinate by using these methods:
- Not entertaining or encouraging questions, particularly with sensitive and potentially divisive topics or material.
- Teaching right out of the book (even page for page) and not deviating from the lesson plan one iota. Rather than introducing different ways of looking at something, pretty much the only perspectives being shared or treated as valid are those of the author of the text(s) and the school.
- Avoiding an open dialogue at all costs, fearing where it will lead. Students get a steady diet of lectures, lectures and more lectures, even though research tells us that differentiated instruction maximizes learning for all.
- Not adjusting teaching methods to relate more effectively to students who learn different things in different ways. There is one way of learning, and that typically is what’s most familiar and comfortable for the teacher.
- Knowingly or unknowingly calling on some students and tending to ignore others. For instance, teachers may tend to be more receptive to students who agree with them, get good grades, have familiar sounding names, and look and dress “appropriately.”
Teaching this way is more predictable, regimented and probably easier for the teacher. It affords the teacher and the school district total control of what is taught, and any dissenting opinion is therefore squashed.
The mission of FCPS emphasizes preparing students for success in a global society, helping students develop the skills they absolutely need, and excellent teaching. Excellent FCPS teachers not only know their subject matter, they also know how to reach, engage and promote critical thinking among students across the curriculum. And sometimes the way they teach carefully nudges students out of their comfort zones, encouraging them to be more creative, allowing them to follow their passions, and helping them to develop new skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.