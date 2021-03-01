In response to one item in Mr. Carnes' recent letter that concerns the Keystone pipeline (President Biden and his 'unifying' efforts, Feb. 25), the oil in that pipeline comes from tar sands. It is highly acidic and corrosive.
Any leak would be very damaging to the environment. All of that oil is slated for overseas markets, not domestic consumption. Oil prices in the U.S. have increased due to the devastating cold in Texas.
Refineries there have been slow to come back on line. There are 3 million miles of pipelines in the U.S. and over 100,000 kilometers in Canada.
