The death of George Floyd is heart wrenching, but the riots, the media attention to them and the politicians’ and activists’ tired statements about having to resolve the racism problem have pushed his death to the back of the bus. Racism will always be with us. The challenge is to develop responses to it that make it a minor not a major issue for our society. To date, there has been no political will to do this.
The riots and the incessant media attention to them fuels racism by giving the white nationalists and other fringe groups justification for their warped perceptions about race as they watch the looting, arson and general disorder highlighted by every network. Then we hear politicians for the umteenth time say we have to institute programs to “end” racism by having a “serious” public discussion on how to do it. This really means, well intentioned or not, what new or existing programs can we throw money at to calm the waters till the next time.
If there is to be serious change, then the politicians need to change or eliminate programs that work to undermine minority advancement, and there has to be a corresponding commitment from minority leaders to change the victimization culture that exists. The War on Poverty had a noble beginning, but as with many government programs designed to help the poor, the unintended consequences of the new welfare state, underfunded unemployment programs, abysmal public education, and other failing or underperforming programs have worked against many in minority communities, especially in our large urban areas. In addition, they have reinforced a culture of victimization within the minority communities which also hinders forward movement. Many other ethnic groups have been victims in our history, but most have managed to put the past behind them to live their idea of the American Dream; this has to be the goal of today’s minorities if change is to occur within them.
Finally, all politicians need to be honest with the minority communities. There is no magic bullet that is going to solve their problems unless they are willing to be part of the solution. However, for this to start, politicians need to give hope to minority communities by providing more access to alternative educational opportunities, changing or creating new programs that support family unity and better job opportunities. This means politicians finally showing they really do care about them more than every two or four years at election time. If they can begin this process, George Floyd will not have died in vain like so many before him have.
Harry Carnes
New Market
