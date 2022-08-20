In 1936, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, frustrated by a court that opposed his economic programs, pushed for the Federal Judicial Reform Act of 1937, better known as FDR’s “court packing scheme.” We hear of similar rumblings today, but unlike today, FDR had just won a landslide election, and he was one of the most powerful politicians in our history. But despite his immense popularity, packing the court was a political third rail. Yet the political pressure was so keen that in the next four years, seven of the nine justices were gone. FDR had his court, and it was emboldened.

In Everson v. Board of Education (1947), this emboldened court proffered an astonishing opinion that set the stage for the judicial activism we have witnessed for the last 75 years. Regarding the First and Fourteenth Amendment, they opined: “First Amendment declares that Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof. The Fourteenth Amendment has rendered the legislatures of the states as incompetent as Congress to enact such laws.”

MrSniper
MrSniper

Caveat emptor…opening the door to the Christians also opens the door to all. How would you like self professed followers of the Church of Satan leading a prayer at your local public school?

bnick467

I would prefer it more than from most so-called Christians I've met. The Church of Satan is less hateful.

