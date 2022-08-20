In 1936, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, frustrated by a court that opposed his economic programs, pushed for the Federal Judicial Reform Act of 1937, better known as FDR’s “court packing scheme.” We hear of similar rumblings today, but unlike today, FDR had just won a landslide election, and he was one of the most powerful politicians in our history. But despite his immense popularity, packing the court was a political third rail. Yet the political pressure was so keen that in the next four years, seven of the nine justices were gone. FDR had his court, and it was emboldened.
In Everson v. Board of Education (1947), this emboldened court proffered an astonishing opinion that set the stage for the judicial activism we have witnessed for the last 75 years. Regarding the First and Fourteenth Amendment, they opined: “First Amendment declares that Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof. The Fourteenth Amendment has rendered the legislatures of the states as incompetent as Congress to enact such laws.”
It is hard to grasp how flawed this reasoning was. Anyone with the slightest knowledge of our history knows that the check on the federal power regarding religion was not due to an incompetence of the people to govern. It was an absolute guarantee that the federal government would not trespass on the individual and sovereign states’ right to their religious liberty and corresponding laws.
Essentially, SCOTUS declared Congress and the states incompetent to legislate regarding the application of the 14th Amendment. This undermined the actual amendment itself as the well as the basic structure of our government. Rightfully the oversight of the 14th Amendment was given to Congress, i.e., the people.
Section 5: The Congress shall have power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.
In the succeeding years, SCOTUS became the legislator and supreme authority of constitutional rights via “incorporation” of the 14th Amendment. Through what they termed their principle reasoning, or bizarre suppositions such as “penumbra” rights, a whole new set of constitutional rights that are not legislated evolved.
In 1962, in the case of Engle v. Vitale, they ruled that it was unconstitutional for the state of New York to have a nonmandatory, religiously generic prayer offered at the start of a school day — a prayer that directly reflected the preamble to their constitution. It is hard to ascertain what a profound impact this ruling and succeeding, similar rulings have had on our country.
Change is coming. Roe is just the beginning.
Caveat emptor…opening the door to the Christians also opens the door to all. How would you like self professed followers of the Church of Satan leading a prayer at your local public school?
I would prefer it more than from most so-called Christians I've met. The Church of Satan is less hateful.
