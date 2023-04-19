It disturbs me that Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, who has been elected for a fifth term and calls himself a law-and-order sheriff, did not reveal he had been under investigation for more than a year.
He has been charged with five federal counts of conspiracy and false statements to acquire machine guns. These activities were alleged to have happened from 2015 to 2022.
Initially, he said that he was going to keep working after his indictment, but later chose to take leave.
Did the gravity of the charges finally occur to him when the court told him that he had to surrender his guns?
There have been more than 130 mass shootings in the United States in 2023. They happen just about anywhere now.
There are plenty of people who worship guns in Frederick County, including Jenkins, a member of the NRA.
I think it’s not a matter of “if,” but “when,” we will experience a mass shooting or an attempt in our county.
We depend on law enforcement to protect us. In the city, separate from the county sheriff's office, we have an excellent city police department. I am thankful that we have them.
I can’t say that I have the same confidence in the sheriff's office and the “law-and-order” sheriff.
