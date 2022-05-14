According to Guttmacher Institute statistics, chemical abortions accounted for 54% of all abortions in 2020.
The abortion industry isn’t sharing that chemical abortions have, according to an Obstetrics & Gynecology study, four times the rate of complications compared to surgical abortions. It says that it’s simple, it’s straightforward, and it’s private, and that’s absolutely not the case. The chemical abortion pill is not safe; just a few of the side effects, according to the study, include hemorrhaging, infection to the point of having blood transfusions, bleeding and uterine stomach cramps. Twenty-four women have died from it as of 2020.
While the physical side effects following abortion can vary from woman to woman, the emotional toll is often immense. After a medical abortion, most women experience a range of emotions, such as loss, sadness, guilt and depression, that can last a lifetime.
The book “RU486: Misconception, Myths and Morals” shows that the abortion pill is four times more dangerous than surgical abortion. It caused a bit of a stir in 1991 when three “pro-choice” feminists came out with a book warning of the dangers of the chemical abortifacient RU-486. It was written by Renate Klein, a biologist and social scientist from Deakin University in Melbourne, Australia, Janice Raymond, a professor of women’s studies from the University of Amherst (Massachusetts), and Lynette Dumble, a member of the University of Melbourne’s Department of Surgery.
John Miller
Frederick
