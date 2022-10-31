Sheriff Jenkins is not a bigot. He and his office treated my diverse family with professionalism and respect. When my family was harassed near our former Frederick County residence, his deputies investigated and increased their patrols.
His support for the 287(g) program in notifying ICE of illegal immigrants in county custody is no more racist and anti-immigrant than, say, the NYPD (hypothetically) notifying Sheriff Jenkins that they have a Frederick County resident in custody. While I cannot speak about adverse interactions that others may have had with Sheriff Jenkins or his office, and am glad such interactions may have been settled, I don’t condemn the man for enforcing the law.
