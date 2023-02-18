Thank you for running The Washington Post story “A Church That Once Enslaved People Sees the Light” (The Frederick News-Post, Jan. 28-29) regarding slave ownership by the Roman Catholic Society of Jesus, otherwise known as the Jesuits.
Our history is scarred by slavery and this history must not be forgotten. Perhaps more reporting into the tumultuous nature and oppression during the formation Maryland is in order.
