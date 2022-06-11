A story titled “Law Seeks to bring project, budget experience to County Council” (May 31 edition of the Frederick News-Post) effectively captures Betty Law’s professional and avocational experience, and her strong qualifications for a seat on the Frederick County Council as District 4 representative. She understands and has been involved in crafting reasonable solutions to some of the most pressing problems facing Frederick County and the city of Frederick.
Not a politician, Betty is a practitioner of collaborative efforts to address important issues (demonstrated during her years as an educator and engineer, and more recently as a citizen advocate). Over the past several years, Betty has proven that citizen advocacy, which requires collaboration between residents and city/county elected and appointed officials, benefits the entire community.
Her successful efforts to prevent the road through Area B, her participation on the Frederick County Sustainability Commission and Sierra Club, etc., document her commitment to protection of the environment; her focus on responsible growth for the city and county can assure a strong voice on the County Council when sensible planning decisions are made.
Betty is committed to making Frederick County a healthy place to live and work. I firmly believe that she deserves your consideration and your support.
Marge Rosensweig
Frederick
