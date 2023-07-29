On June 20, the Frederick Planning Commission had a workshop on the Brickworks Project proposed for 184 E. South St.
The project is a multiuse development with up to 1,260 residential units and a 130,000-square-foot commercial/retail Neighborhood Center.
Historically, bricks were manufactured there using coal fuel from 1891 to 1947.
Clay was mined in the central portion of the site. These pits were later used to dispose of waste from brick manufacturing and city solid wastes.
A 2019 report reviewed past studies of the site and conducted its own soil sampling. Toxic organic compounds, petroleum byproducts, and metals (arsenic, chromium, lead, mercury) were found at levels that exceed Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) residential and/or federal clean-up standards.
Hence, the property is considered a brownfield site, a fact not recognized in either the developer’s application or in the staff report.
The developer is asking the city to approve a master plan that places residences and commercial assets on top of a recognized toxic landfill without discussing the risk to public health or the mitigation strategy.
The city relies on MDE to review projects for environmental risks and threats to public health, negotiate a remediation plan, and monitor its execution.
However, before the city gives master plan approval to develop a brownfield site, the city should require the developer to work with MDE to enter the state’s Voluntary Cleanup Program (VCP) for a clear understanding of the nature of risk and negotiate a remediation strategy.
The city would better serve the community by understanding the character of environmental risk, as well as the strategy for risk mitigation prior to considering master plan approval, making this information publicly available.
Because the MDE program is voluntary, what does the city or state do should a developer not register for the VCP?
This is a substantial problem and justification for a local jurisdiction, like the city of Frederick, to require that a developer enter, remain in, and follow any negotiated remediation prior to requesting master plan approval, as well as subsequent permits.
Unfortunately, the current Land Management Code is vague on whether the city can implement the recommendations above without code revision.
This situation will likely repeat given the industrial nature of the east side of the city.
Editor's note: Robert Robey and Stella Sellner are members of Citizens for Responsible Growth, a grassroots organization of Frederick residents who advocate for sustainable, resilient, safe, and affordable residential development supported by adequate infrastructure.
(1) comment
Clean up and approval of the clean up is absolutely necessary! Volunteering is not a good solution!
