On April 6, the Frederick aldermen will vote on a proposal concerning single-use plastic bags and our environment. This is an important issue and one that has consequences for our community.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak has introduced legislation that would not only ban single-use plastic bags, but provide for a 10-cent charge on paper bags to incentivize reusable bags.
Why is this legislation important? Single-use plastic bags litter our roads, yards, parks and waterways.
Based on the average American's usage, city of Frederick residents are estimated to use almost 29 million bags a year.
The problem with microplastics is an increasingly alarming issue. They are now found in human blood and internal organs and even in human placentas.
The only way to address these issues is to eliminate the source. This legislation proposes to eliminate a major source of single-use plastic.
What is the alternative to the single-use plastic bag? Reusable bags are the best option, environmentally.
This legislation incentivizes reusable bags over another option, paper bags.
Why? Because paper bags actually require more energy to manufacture, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and pollution.
Studies have demonstrated that consumers, without a charge, will simply switch from one type of disposable bag (plastic) to another (paper). Maryland jurisdictions, both progressive and conservative, have enacted this same legislation.
As Maryland’s second-largest city, Frederick should be on the forefront of protecting our environment. Kuzemchak’s bill offers that opportunity.
We should not settle for less. Please contact the aldermen and let them know you support the ordinance as written.
Editor's note: Kerri Hesley is with the Sierra Club Catoctin Group. Patrice Gallagher is with the Frederick Zero Waste Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.