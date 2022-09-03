What a shocker when I read that the city of Frederick opts not to design a road that runs through Area B in Fort Detrick. A story was published in the Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 27-28 Frederick News-Post (Page A1).
I had to laugh out loud when the city is trying to take credit for something Fort Detrick wasn't going to let happen anyway. In 2009, the then-mayor, Jeff Holtzinger, entered into a verbal agreement with Fort Detrick to run through Area B. Now, do you really think that was going to happen on a verbal agreement? You really have to wonder sometimes what our elected officials are thinking, and how the citizens like us would even begin to believe such nonsense. Of course, this all started back in 1978 from a planning document showing a road going through part of Area B. Then in 2004, the city's Comprehensive Plan depicted Christopher's Crossing going around Area B.
