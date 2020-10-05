I was, along with the rest of Frederick, a mere spectator over the last six years of the mysterious goings on at 301 North Market St.
What had been a dilapidated old building underwent a careful and well thought out transformation. When the restaurant, aptly named Up on Market finally opened I was eager to visit. What I found there was a near replica of the many Parisian cafes I had visited with my daughter. Breathtaking, lovely and a great meeting place.
A project like this is daunting for most of us, taxing mentally, physically and financially, to survive the effort requires the deposit of heart and soul. So, the question becomes, “Why would anyone do it?”
In the case of Up on Market, it is clear that it is a love of people, of history and of community.
When I saw that the city’s Market Street closure ended at the end of the 200 block, leaving this beautiful cafe out, I was shocked. By leaving the 300 block out of the Market Street closure, we have essentially punished this owner for the audacity to invest in Frederick.
Let this be a warning to other such investors. Go someplace where you will be appreciated and your substantial investment recognized in decisions that can make or break your bottom line.
Frederick city needs to extend the Market Street closure to the 300 block. We owe this to this business and the city’s future.
Maude Franceschina
Ijamsville
Time to discuss some permanent modernization that would increase the space for outdoor dining and retailing the length of Market and Patrick streets. By moving the curbs in we could get rid of the ugly white plastic barriers. The traffic volumes don't justify the two travel lanes. A single 16ft lane would cater to deliveries as well as moving traffic.
Why does this writer hate the businesses on the 400 block so much?
I appreciate the writers point but to include UOM would require closing 2 additional blocks. In the 200 block Pizza Pretzel and the Pop Shoppe seem to be doing well with the parklette spaces.
