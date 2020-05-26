I greatly appreciate the interest that the Frederick News-Post has shown in highlighting the arts in Frederick. The article about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the Weinberg Center for the Arts that appeared in this week's 72 Hours written by Mallory Panuska is a good example of keeping the public informed of what arts organizations across the country are going through.
I do need to make a small clarification regarding a sentence attributed to me. The line, "Healey said about 65 percent of the center’s budget comes from public sources, primarily the city, and 35 percent is private" is not correct and implies that the city of Frederick carries the bulk of the funding for the Weinberg Center.
The 65 percent public sources refers to earned revenue that comes from ticket sales and concessions and not the city of Frederick. For the past 13 years, the city of Frederick allocation has been between 3-4 percent of the total budget. The League of Historic Theatres estimates that a patron who attends an arts event spends an average of $31.47 above the ticket price in the community through meals, lodging, shopping and other activities. Citizens for the Arts did a study in 2006 that estimated that the arts in Frederick had more than a $10.5 million economic impact to the city and the county.
Again, thank you for an otherwise well written article. I believe I speak for many of the local business owners in saying that we are all looking forward to the day when live performances safely return to the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
(1) comment
You're a class act Mr. Healey. Do you think you can bring Justin Moore or Kacey Musgraves to the Weinberg?
