“Classroom cameras must be installed in Frederick County,” says a News-Post editorial in the aftermath of our special education child abuse scandal. I don’t think so.
The editorial’s reasoning and assumptions, however, are revealing. There’s much talk of trust and failing vulnerable children — plus the claim that special ed classroom cams are “analogous to body cameras on police officers.” Let’s look at that.
There are good cops, less-good cops, and some who draw their conclusions and guns too soon. But there’s a larger argument — that the system itself is corrupt, permeated with excessive force and racism. We’ve seen too many headlines, especially since George Floyd’s murder, to dismiss that out of hand. Body cameras are a kind of compromise between trusting Officer Friendly, and common experience — for generations — particularly among people of color.
I have taught in “regular” classrooms where teachers had to break up fights, and in private schools we pay to enroll kids public schools will not handle (and where training in physical restraint is a job requirement). What went on in Frederick County was much worse than bad apples and broken trust. Routine violence against children (which is what restraints and lockdowns are) for years: that is (in the nonlegal sense) a criminal enterprise.
Who knew? Who lost their jobs? Who was charged? The person where the buck stops (former Superintendent Alban) “left abruptly” as another News-Post report put it. She left with a contractual bundle of money that would make most of us rich.
But just about every parent and teacher knows the drill about “consequences.”
In a classroom, teachers and their support staff help kids from a culture of very savvy (“educated”) love. The most vulnerable require the most work and the most love. We have to “police” kids when that culture/system is not strong enough. Or corrupted, as ours was. Fixing that is powerful organizational “reform.”
I wish our new superintendent well. But Dr. Dyson inherits a public as well as school culture of, at best, put-a-good-face-on-it ignorance. One that is relentlessly positive (read those FCPS email blasts before the fall), until it cannot be. And then we should direct our outrage at a lack of — what, more police surveillance? There’s your analogy. And misdirection.
David Wolinsky
Frederick
