This is in response to Don DeArmon's most recent column in the Frederick News-Post. "Divided election? Divided government? Maybe that was our goal." I love it when a guy who has lost multiple times and has never won anything gives plenty advice. Of course, throwing me into the mix and getting many facts incorrect.
This wasn't a letter to the editor, it was a paid columnist for the FNP. Is there no responsibility to print the facts? I guess not. Yes, I made mistakes but please print the correct facts of what we did and didn't do while in office.
From his most recent current column:
"We’ve seen similar cautionary evidence right here in Frederick County when Blaine Young and four other Republicans were elected in 2010 as the final county commission. Many voters thought they were voting in fiscal conservatives, but handing out $50 rebate checks at the expense of holding teachers, sheriff’s deputies, and emergency responders without raises for four years was not what voters had in mind. Jan Gardner then beat Young handily to become the first county executive."
Here are the facts:
Salaries and pay scales were frozen under the Jan Gardner BoCC. The Young BoCC worked with county employees to restore raises and pay scales. Jan Gardner again froze those pay scales during her term as the first County Executive. Also, the rebate checks were $100 not $50. No request from the sheriff was ever denied. The Young BoCC was not responsible for giving raises to the teachers, but they did receive them during our term from the elected Board of Education.
These are the facts, if you do the basic research as a columnist.
