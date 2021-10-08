I find it highly ironic that recently there were two articles on the same page with one touting the Frederick climate change commission and their agenda with another that touted more developments being planned and built in Frederick.
I guess people don’t realize the two go hand in hand and that the more we build out Frederick County, the larger our carbon footprint will be. My grandfather used to call that “the blind leading the blind.” It has to make one wonder.
Jerry Ryan
Frederick
