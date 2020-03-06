Regarding Mr. Ziemba’s “other side of the climate change story” letter published Feb. 27, there is no other side to the facts.
Mr. Ziemba can find a complete set of data for long-term temperature change and the impact on sea level rise at NOAA, NASA and other reputable sites.
The Earth’s most recent glacial maximum was 16,000 years ago when glaciers covered Canada and south to Wisconsin and New York. Germany and Poland were covered, along with Chile and Argentina at the South Pole.
With so much water locked in ice, sea levels were 400 feet lower than today. Land that is now under water was exposed: most famously, the Bering Land Bridge, where early humans crossed from Siberia into Alaska.
Fast forward to 1850 when humans began burning fossil fuels. Oil, natural gas and coal are made of carbon. Burn them and you release carbon dioxide. We also release carbon dioxide when we “combust” our food in our cells. We breath the CO2 out and plants “breathe it in” during photosynthesis. It’s a simple cycle that kids learn about in school.
But we’ve drastically changed the carbon cycle. Gigatons of that buried carbon are being extracted and burned. And in turn, gigatons of “extra” carbon dioxide have entered our atmosphere, trapping heat and warming the planet. The remaining ice on the land is melting and entering the ocean. Annapolis has seen a 1-foot rise in sea level since 1900. Can it handle the additional 4 feet predicted by 2100? Not without huge losses of valuable infrastructure, billions of tax dollars, and a lot of suffering.
And this is just sea level rise. Climate change is already delivering record flooding, droughts, forest fires, storms, and mass extinction of plants and animals. Cornell University estimates that there will be as many as 1 billion climate refugees by 2100. Where will they go? What level of global political strife does our future hold?
Frederick County is poised to pass a climate change emergency resolution. It’s scientifically clear that it must be passed. And it’s morally the right thing to do. Continued skepticism is turning a blind eye to the suffering of the world’s future children. We must be alarmed and we must act. And act as soon as possible, with every tool we have to make changes in every sector of our economy. It’s the right thing to do.
Joyce Tuten
Middletown
(18) comments
Except its not. Who is the mental midget that wrote this nonsense? She needs help.
Except for the Electoral College win for GW Bush, we would be 20 years into a serious effort to mitigate the effects of Climate Change/Global Warming by President Al Gore, who championed the fight against it. Without that flaw in the Constitution, the United States of America would be in a far, far better place. Dealing with Climate Change/Global Warming, no Iraq War, no ISIS, NO DJ Trump, and a United America. If Only. 😢
Climate change has happened well before modern humans..... fact. Taxing us to death wont change that.
When someone makes the "it has always changed" argument I know they are just a right-wing shill who does not know anything except what they have been told by Fox or other such sources. Sure it has changed in the past, that does NOT mean that these changes are in the natural rhythm of past changes. Animals have always gone extinct by natural processes but that is not the same as hunting a species to extinction.
Something is wrong. The headline says "Let's act.", but there is no recommended act in the letter. Let's all act like a clown and holler about climate change maybe? Or pass more resolutions?
The orange clown has taken historically unprecedented action to roll back a slew of environmental regulations that protect air, water, land and public health from climate change and fossil fuel pollution.
The administration has targeted about 85 environmental rules, according to Harvard Law School’s rollback tracker.
[thumbup]
Resolutions do very little unless there is the will to act once passed. Reminiscent that what you are calling for is like a certain scene in Monty Python's Life of Brian. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YawagQ6lLrA
Too funny. There is no real will to do much overall. "You mean I have to change my behavior?" Well yeah, that's how it works. Most want to reduce our carbon footprint, yet our overall demand for energy increases. When a sustainable energy option is proposed, all we hear is folks screaming about how "their view" of other people's properties will be spoiled. SMH...
I know some will make jokes about "another committee," etc., but the establishment of a serious and qualified workgroup -- that will really b e multiple smaller workgroups when things are broken out in distinct categories -- doing county-specific and county-relevant research, and making informed and defended recommendations, large and small, about executive action, legislative measures and community actions that we can take to address various aspects of the problem...is something of genuine value.
The resolution has goals and a very important action item.
kaihagen
What is the very important action item?
The resolution includes some goals and would establish a workgroup to evaluate and recommend (with detailed and supportive information) things that we can do (executive action, legislation, citizen and business initiatives) to reduce emissions, sequester more carbon, and be more prepared and resilient to changes coming.
Translated - higher taxes, more regulation, higher costs for everything.
Lemmy... Correct, with no net impact on the "global" part of global warming.
Oh, it would establish a work group. That makes all the difference right there. And your first 2 options... executive action / legislation.
It makes me want to buy a diesel truck, de-tune the engine and idle it all day downtown.
Pass the problem on to the next generation or two, or three. Now there is a workable plan. Pathetic.
Pathetic.... You're entitled to an opinion.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.