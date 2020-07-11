On behalf of the Multifaith Alliance of Climate Stewards (MACS) of Frederick County, I urge the County Council to support the Climate Emergency Resolution introduced by Councilwoman Fitzwater and Councilman Hagen.
Every faith tradition throughout the world has called on elected officials to act on climate. There is no doubt climate change is exacting a heavy toll. As people of faith who care for our fellow human beings and all of creation, it’s no longer possible to be silent in the face of intense suffering of people who have the misfortune of living in the wrong place while we go about our fossil-fuel centric lifestyles, nor can we ignore the destruction of hundreds of thousands of species of flora and fauna.
We see the impact of climate change in Frederick County. We note the increasing intensity of storms and the resulting property and crop damage. Our friends and neighbors, especially those who work outside, are suffering more from intense heat in the summer months. Food insecurity is increasing in our area, made worse by the current pandemic and resulting food supply-chain disruptions. The pandemic signals an ominous warning related to the climate crisis — that our economic stability is at risk when the health and safety of all our residents is not planned for and protected.
We must walk more lightly on the earth. As people of faith, we honor the sacredness of this beautiful planet. We know the intricate designs of nature are life-giving and life-sustaining. Our hearts break with the knowledge that humans continue to cause incomprehensible damage, and have done so little throughout the decades we’ve known destruction was happening.
We must act now. We honor the good work of our county staff and the leadership of our County Executive on environmental projects in the past. As impressive as their work is, it will not protect our more vulnerable neighbors or our children’s future. The proposed Climate Emergency Resolution is a way forward — it calls for a substantial reduction in our dependency on greenhouse gases and an equitable shift toward a clean-energy future. We see opportunities all around us to work together to create a more responsible, just future. But this future requires our elected officials to recognize that their leadership in response to climate change makes a healthier future for all life much more likely. We are ready to roll up our sleeves, and we hope you are, too.
Barb Trader
Frederick
