Your article about the success of Josh Merkel on March 25 caught my attention and I would like to share a coaching experience I had against a then very young Coach Merkel.
As the summer league junior-varsity basketball coach for Brunswick, we found ourselves without a full team and facing Coach Merkel’s undefeated St. John’s JV team.
I told Coach Merkel we would have to forfeit the game. I think the player in him told me to go ahead and play our starting varsity point guard who was seated in the stands. There would be no forfeit.
Somehow, we won that game and Coach Merkel (and his team) were as gracious after the game as he was before tip-off. I think Coach Merkel really respected our team of scrappy Brunswick kids who played so hard.
Anyway, Coach Merkel was probably not much more than 20 years old at the time, but his good sportsmanship was unquestionable, and his maturity was well past his young age. His successes wherever he has played or coached and now at Randolph Macon are well deserved.
Todd Collins
Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.