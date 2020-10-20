It won’t surprise many who live and work in Frederick that a national arts research center recently named our community one of the top-10 most arts-vibrant in the country.
When it comes to the arts — and particularly public art — Frederick enjoys many blessings: we have many talented and committed artists who call Frederick home, we have extraordinary supporters of public art who provide funding at generous levels that other communities can only dream of, and we have many organizations actively creating art in the public space.
This aligns with the understanding of most folks in Frederick, which is that art differentiates our community by drawing in visitors and new businesses, expressing our community’s unique identity, and functioning as the location’s heart and soul.
The most successful public art, however, is created with a truly collaborative approach, one where many stakeholders convene around the same table: not to create work by committee, but to discuss types of projects, their locations, and annual work plans together.
The Frederick Arts Council developed a Public Art Master Plan, two years in the making, involving input from thousands of people for this purpose. The arts council is implementing the plan now, with one of the project outcomes being the “Golden Mile – In Focus” exhibit, which features large photos on Golden Mile buildings of people who live, work and go to school on the west side of Frederick.
The public art that results from the plan is just a part of its value. The process of identifying new projects across the city and county at the beginning of the year gives those projects the greatest chance to be impactful and coherent — by identifying strategic geographic locations, offering a variety of types of art and ensuring the art selection process is as excellent as the art we seek.
The benefit of the public art plan is that it puts public art in the hands of the community. The plan was the product of much community energy and resources, and the role of the Frederick Arts Council has simply been the convener and coordinator of that effort, for the sake of everyone who cares about Frederick’s future.
Increasingly, the field of public art is seeing fewer ‘gatekeepers’ of what makes public art successful and more grassroots interactive collaboration around activating a public space. This is a positive development. But what is critically important is the process of conducting these conversations together, so that public art is placed thoughtfully and intentionally — avoiding any crowding or cluttering effect.
No single artist or designer can create a successful public space alone, but through recognized best practices regarding calls to artists and their selection within the context of a collaborative planning process that also includes the input and guidance of expert curators, Frederick will be able to establish world-class public art.
We invite you to read the plan found on the Frederick Arts Council website, www.frederickaertscouncil.org, under the “Public Art” program tab. Community members interested in being part of our planning process should send an email to info@frederickartscouncil.org.
Louise Kennelly is the executive director of the Frederick Arts Council
"It won’t surprise many who live and work in Frederick that a national arts research center recently named our community one of the top-10 most arts-vibrant in the country.... This aligns with the understanding of most folks in Frederick, which is that art differentiates our community by drawing in visitors and new businesses,..."
How much does that cost and what businesses make decisions to locate based on public art unless they are in the art business? When basic infrastructure is not properly funded, why spend money on "public art?" Wouldn't there be a greater benefit to all if the money were puts towards, for example, education or environmental protection?
