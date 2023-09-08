Shame on The Frederick News-Post for repeating a foul, destructive, divisive, totally unproven allegation — the deliberate lie that there was “rampant voter fraud” in 2020 (“Honesty is a good thing, and Trump was honest with America,” by Ted Harvey, Aug. 12-13).

By continuing to give voice to known lies, you contribute to undermining our country’s democracy and journalism’s integrity, honor and credibility.

Retired Traveler

When I saw the original article, I figured the FNP was just trying to sell papers even though the article was unbelievable. Unfortunately, there are many in Frederick County that actually believe that crap. Now, Andy the Editor agrees. He should have never let it go to press.

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Glad to see Andy knows how to act ethically....in some circumstances...

Dwasserba
Yeah. They don’t call this “Fredneck” for nothin’ 🤦‍♀️

Dwasserba
Props to Andy tho

gabrielshorn2013
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Piedmontgardener

People are noticing the level of content outsourced by the Ogden papers and it's not a good notice. It's very Sinclair Media like and it's obvious in the mendacious and obviously gaslighting content that directly contrasts with the actual reality of the situation. That's called propoganda and there's currently a political movement in this country that directly utilizes it, facts not withstanding. Steve Bannon and others have perfected it to an art form, however, Americans seem tired of it and its manipulations. Unfortunately, our local editors and journalists work under that system, but one would hope a modicum of independence in content selection would prevail. The recent offerings have think tank biases a mile wide.

Piedmontgardener

"propaganda" Love a spell check or editing function here.

gabrielshorn2013
I have to admit there seems to be a lot of content outsourced to InsideSources, who is rated by mediabiasfactcheck.com as:

Bias Rating: RIGHT-CENTER

Factual Reporting: MOSTLY FACTUAL

Country: USA

Press Freedom Rating: MOSTLY FREE

Media Type: Website

Traffic/Popularity: Minimal Traffic

MBFC Credibility Rating: MEDIUM CREDIBILITY

https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/insidesources/

Our local newspaper, the FNP is rated by mediabiasfactcheck.com as:

Bias Rating: LEAST BIASED

Factual Reporting: HIGH

Country: USA

Press Freedom Rating: MOSTLY FREE

Media Type: Newspaper

Traffic/Popularity: Medium Traffic

MBFC Credibility Rating: HIGH CREDIBILITY

There are five categories of bias for the sources. Left, Left-Center, Least Biased, Right-Center, and Right, so the FNP shows the least bias. Most of Ogden Newspapers (34) are rated as "Least Biased", while nine are rated as "Right-Center". so maybe the FNP needs to consider balancing out their sources to achieve a "Least-Biased" ranking in their columns to meet the ranking of the rest of their newspaper.

One unfortunate issue is the seemingly increasing amount of AP material found in the FNP, at the cost of local reporting.

Andy, We can get the same exact stories from the WaPo or NYT for about $5 a month, which is less than 1/3 of the $15.99 monthly price I pay for the FNP. If you are going to charge 3X for the same news we can get elsewhere, what is your value proposition that justifies the higher cost? It should be the high content of local news. How about it?

Piedmontgardener

Nice post, Gabe, a lot of people don't know about that organization, they do good work.

pdl603

Wait, so you are saying that the right because of Steve Bannon is the sole source of misinformation? Are you sure???

gabrielshorn2013
Reading is not that difficult, pdl. Try it. The statement was:

That's called propoganda and there's currently a political movement in this country that directly utilizes it, facts not withstanding. Steve Bannon and others have perfected it to an art form, however, Americans seem tired of it and its manipulations.

So maybe you were reading too fast and missed the and others in that sentence. Do you not agree that Steve Bannon and others disseminate misinformation/disinformation? They have, and it has been debunked time after time by those that check the veracity of statements made by public figures. Do you believe that what those that disseminate misinformation/disinformation do is OK? Do you believe that manipulating others via misinformation/disinformation is OK? Do you believe that Americans have become lazy when digesting media and they accept anything their tribe says despite its veracity, or lack thereof?

Piedmontgardener

Ah, it's the put words in your mouth guy. We missed you. Work on that sentence structure and I might be able to respond to it.

Hayduke2

Wow pdl, that went right over your head.

gabrielshorn2013
“Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts.”

― Daniel Patrick Moynihan

The original LTE writer didn't have any facts at all, and exposed his ignorance for all to see. Another quote comes to mind:

"Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt,"

which has been wrongly attributed to both to Abraham Lincoln and Mark Twain, but nonetheless true and appropriate.

The current LTE writer, Mr. Saba, is correct.

TrekMan

Gabe - so true - an admission; my old boss told me that second one a long time ago and I try like heck to always remember that but sometimes I forget it when commenting into the FNP - that's what emotion and a good, strong cup of coffee will get ya!! [beam]

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013

[beam][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

phydeaux994
You’re forgiven. We all have our moments.

matthewboh

I believe in free speech, so perhaps the FNP should have a disclaimer on those items. How about "Only suckers believe this is true", or perhaps "Bridge in Brooklyn is a great buy now. Please call us for sale pricing".

threecents
The best word - and I know all the best words - describing the lie is "Deplorable". "Fake News" and "Alternative Facts" are both two words, so "Deplorable" is the winner.

