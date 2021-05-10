As a registered “unaffiliated” voter, I’m the target of questionnaires and fundraising pleas from Republicans and Democrats. These usually get tossed, but I decided to open the questionnaire I received Saturday.
It had an innocuous envelope that gave no clue of its origin. Turned out it was from the Republican National Committee, an organization that apparently has gone insane. I did fill out the ridiculously skewed questionnaire. All questions derived from conspiracy theories. No question was designed to elicit a thoughtful response. Most were based on premises that were half-truths or had been put to rest by numerous sources a year or two ago. It was terribly sad and infuriating at the same time to read this questionnaire.
How did the Republican Party manage to get this sleazy? Why? Our country doesn’t have time for this garbage, nor does the world. I know there are good, decent, truly patriotic Republicans out there who will never forget the former president’s influence in the unconscionable Jan. 6 vicious attack on Congress — an event that never, ever should be swept under a rug.
It should, rather, be acknowledged annually as a day of national mourning. I disagree with a whole lot of stuff from Republicans such as Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney, and from quite a few Democrats, but all are admittedly smart people who sure see clearly and, in the Republicans’ cases, do not debase themselves by nodding their heads to complete nonsense and blatant lies.
This country needs two parties, but right now we have one party. The other entity we have is a cult nurtured by most Congressional Republicans who, it should be noted, represent 40 million fewer Americans than do Congressional Democrats. Plus, more than 60 percent of the country is hopeful about how the current president will guide our country in the coming year.
So, let’s ditch the pointless vote recounts by crazy, clueless companies with zero credentials. We need a Republican National Committee that understands the way to achieving an honest majority is by avoiding cheating, lying and being addicted to the rush of wielding political power. Try respecting, taking an interest in, and being grateful for all Americans (we really are terrific) rather than fearing repercussions from one twisted, has-been retiree in Florida.
