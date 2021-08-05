I read with disgust what Ms. Patricia Weller writes in her Republican-hating commentaries in The Frederick News-Post. These commentaries are full of emotional rants that are mostly pure nonsense. She falsely says the erroneous acts of the liberals are acts by the Republicans.
Ms. Weller’s July 26 commentary is just another way to attack the police. It is about the stupid antics of Kai Hagen, who stopped alongside a busy highway and interfered with a traffic stop by a Frederick County deputy. Hagen’s interference, as reported, was because the person the deputy stopped was Black, and Hagen wanted to be sure the stop was legitimate. Sheriff Chuck Jenkins openly and correctly criticized this stupid incident. Ms. Weller then criticizes Sheriff Jenkins for not keeping the incident private between him and Hagen. Of course, it would never occur to Ms. Weller that kind of interference into a police action needs to be “shouted from the rooftops” so other people would be made aware of the stupidity of such an act.
It is people like Ms. Weller who are supporting the turmoil our country is facing today with the Democrat socialists leading the way in attempting to void the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights. It is people like Ms. Weller who make us fear for the future of our grandchildren and their descendants. Will they be standing in bread lines for food, have their land stolen and unable to get medicines like the people in Cuba and other socialist/communist countries?
A new poll just out shows 55 percent of Americans are pessimistic about the future of our country. Every one of the people in that 55 percent need to stand up now and in every way take legal action to stop the attacks on our police, our democracy and our freedoms, so our fears will not become a reality.
William Bugg
Monrovia
(1) comment
The letter writer's opinions are the main reason I am pessimistic about our future.
