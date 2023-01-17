It’s been almost a month since your story titled “Gardner Reflection” on page A1 of the Dec. 17-18 issue, but part of that piece still bugs me. The article was the News-Post’s formal farewell to retiring County Executive Jan Gardner.
Was the piece unfair? No. Was it poorly reported? No.
Was it objectionable in any way? Yes.
I object to the sentiments expressed by Michael Hough, who ran to succeed Gardner as county executive, but lost the election. Hough had been one of Frederick County’s two state senators.
He complained that when Gardner went to Annapolis to advocate for the county, “It was like having a third senator down there.” One might expect a legislator to welcome an extra voice in negotiations concerning his bailiwick, but Hough clearly didn’t.
Hough called Gardner “difficult,” an overbearing leader, and a micromanager. He also said her sway over the County Council was so strong that its members were mere rubber stamps for her priorities. What an insult to the County Council members.
One might dismiss Hough’s surly comments as sour grapes coming from a losing candidate. Yes, it was a bunch of sour grapes.
But I also see in them a consistent misogyny, similar to what Nancy Pelosi has faced.
As everyone else quoted in the article said, Gardner is a true servant of the people. She was an excellent county executive. She is a talented leader and politician.
If she had had greater political ambitions, she could have been a distinguished U.S. representative or senator.
We in Frederick County were fortunate that she chose to keep her focus on our beloved county. Her polar opposite is Hough, whose comments were mean-spirited, malicious, and vindictive.
Bravo to Gardner, and good riddance to Hough.
The front page of the Jan. 6 paper said “Clock, flooding among priorities.”
As new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy can vouch, the best things in life happen after midnight. You’ve got to track the time.
The continuation of that story on Page A10 says the city requested $1.5 million to review and redesign a large segment of East Street.
What a waste. I can do it for less — half that price — as on a good day, I can recite from the top of my head what’s on East Street, with all of the outlets for junk food, spare tires, vacant buildings, et. al.
How about a new bowling alley. Call it The Village Lanes, not that bowling is up my alley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.