We, the members of the Frederick County Commission for Women, would like to invite you to celebrate Aug. 26, 2021, as Women’s Equality Day. On Aug. 26, 1920, U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed a proclamation granting women the right to vote. This moment marked the end of almost a century of fighting for women’s equality.
A national movement was launched in 1848 in Seneca Falls, New York. This launch was organized by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott. These women were joined by many other activists, including Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth, and Mathilda Gage; activists who had long been working to achieve voting rights for women. The 19th amendment was passed by Congress in 1919 and ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. Although the ratification of the 19th Amendment opened the doors to voting for many women, we acknowledge that the doors remained closed to many — notably women of color — who would not have access to the ballot guaranteed to them under federal law until the passage of the Voting Rights Act on Aug. 6, 1965.
The struggle for access to voting continues today, and as we encourage everyone to celebrate this historic day, we also encourage you to work diligently to ensure that the doors to democracy remain free and open to every American citizen. Our right to vote is sacred to our democracy and we must, as those women of the 19th century did, continue the work.
Chelsea Kadish
Frederick
This letter was signed by members of the Frederick County Commission for Women: Chelsea Kadish — president, Kaitlin Moore — vice president, Shauna Mulcahy — recorder, Valerie Dougherty — treasurer, Maura Page — member at large, Melissa Atherholt, Lakshmi Darbha, Lois Jarman, Lindsay Mickey, Cindy Shubin, Desiree Tucker, and Marquerite Vacca-Kaye
