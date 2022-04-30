The weekend edition of the News-Post included a notice that real estate and other real property taxes could increase if the county commissioners don't opt to decrease the real property tax rate. I wonder how many readers noticed this and care about it?
The assessable tax base will increase about 3.5% in the tax year beginning July 1, 2022. This affects real estate taxes. If the commissioners vote to keep the tax rate at 1.06, taxes will increase. On the other hand, if they vote to reduce it to 1.0244, real estate taxes will not increase.
I understand county government is asking for a budget increase of about 10%. If the 1.0244 rate is adopted, cuts in that budget will have to be found.
What can you do? Email or call your commissioner and ask them to prevent a real estate tax increase.
I have no control over how increased inflation dips into my wallet. Why shouldn't the county have to find ways of operating with less?
