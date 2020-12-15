Gary Bennett's piece (Frederick News-Post Dec. 12, 2020) "Frederick's 'Courtesy Bridge' needed now more than ever" describes well how this single-lane bridge still works on a two-way city street. And works well — no crashes, rarely an incident even.
How to account for such an apparent anachronism? Mr. Bennett thinks it is because of the courtesy of Frederick's drivers. Perhaps there's more to it than courtesy.
In my observation in 25 years of using the bridge (maybe 30 times each year), the users of the Courtesy Bridge have adopted a convention or rule they follow: the rule of first-come-first-served. If you are closer to the bridge than the vehicle coming toward you, then you have the right of way. They stop where the approach is still the two lanes, while you keep going. If they are closer to the bridge than you, then you stop while there are still two lanes, and cede them right of way.
Real courtesy only comes into play on the exceedingly rare occasions where vehicles approaching one another are both the same distance from the bridge. The beauty of it is that none of this first-come-first-served rule is posted on any official sign or written into any legal code. No city traffic engineer or hearings of mayor and aldermen were needed. No police enforcement required. People using the bridge just worked it out between one another. It evolved out of commonsense practice.
Not law, but lore. That too we can celebrate.
Peter Samuel
Frederick
