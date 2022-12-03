The Buck Stops Here, read the sign on Harry Truman’s desk. The president was famous for direct, plain speech.
We have a new(ish) FCPS superintendent of schools, and soon we will have a new Board of Education. All have inherited a terrible special education child-abuse scandal — made worse by lack of accountability and plain speech.
“After DOJ settlement, questions remain” is the News-Post Nov. 26 headline for the latest chapter.
Recapping how “systematically and improperly” used seclusion and restraint led to a federal investigation and settlement with FCPS, the report is largely concerned with a resulting nightmare for the FCPS budget.
If real families were not at the heart of this, it could be mistaken for satire. Or a kind of brutal soap opera.
Here’s an example of educated plain speech: Outgoing school board member Liz Barrett noted that the proposed compensatory services for traumatized students seemed “transactional and empty.”
Here is an example of both bureaucratic non-speech and tunnel-vision: At a Nov. 9 school board work session, Deputy Superintendent Mike Markoe read from a list analyzing compensatory services.
“Two hundred and fifty-one students are owed between one and ten hours” is how that recitation begins. It ends with the 27 students “owed 101 hours or more”.
Looks like, according to the FNP report, missed classroom time will be made up by virtual instruction from a Los Angeles-based company. There is also a therapy component.
However, 11 months after former Superintendent Terry Alban bailed with a platinum parachute, only about 15 of nearly 400 eligible students have gotten any sort of services.
Empty and transactional indeed.
Here are my questions for school leadership:
First: Where does the buck stop?
Second (shifting attention away from what can be counted in numbers and dollars): What is actually “owed” to abused students, families, and the community at large?
Where is that conversation?
With so little plain talk (we will miss Liz Barrett), how can we have confidence in the old and new faces that claim to put our children first?
