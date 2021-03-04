The Frederick County Charter requires that, “The Council shall appoint a redistricting Commission not later than April 1 following decennial census date.” It requires three nominees from each of the major (over 25 percent of voters) political parties (for this redistricting, Democrats and Republicans), plus two or three persons who have been unaffiliated with a party for at least two years (an odd number total commission being necessary, the County Council will nominate three persons this year). It is important that the community be involved in this process, as ultimately this decision could affect where you vote in the next election.
This body must be put together by April 1, and its work must be completed by Nov. 15. The five council districts must be redrawn because growth occurs at different rates in different parts of the county, and if not redrawn, imbalances begin to occur where 50,000 people may have one representative in one part of the county while 30,000 may have one representative in another part. The Supreme Court has ruled this to be unconstitutional for every legislative body in America, except for the U.S. Senate.
Normally the work could begin immediately after the commission is created, but this year the census data necessary for the work will not be available until Sept. 30, so the commission will have an intense six weeks of work in October and early November.
The commission can consider one thing while waiting for the necessary census information, and that is: What is fair? Is it fair to try and draw districts that reflect the county as a whole, giving us districts that would each have a piece of Frederick city, the suburbs and rural areas? Does that meet Charter requirements? This would give a very small edge to the Democratic Party in each district of about 1,000 voters out of nearly 40,000, but that is a number small enough that every race would be competitive. Even with 1,000 more Democrats than Republicans in each district, when factoring in unaffiliated voters, the Democratic Party is nowhere near having a majority of voters. Either party could win all, or none, of the seats.
Or, is it fair to draw districts where there are distinct advantages for one party over the other? We really have that in four of our districts now. The Democratic Party has big advantages in Districts 3 and 4, the Republican Party has big advantages in Districts 2 and 5. While that may seem unfair to some, it does pretty much ensure that both parties will have a voice on the County Council. Plus, when factoring in the at-large seats on the council, either party could wind up winning a majority of seats.
A third, and I hope unacceptable possibility, is gerrymandering the map in such a way that one of the two parties has no hope of ever getting a majority of the seats. The most common way of doing this is to draw one district that has a huge advantage for one party, while the other districts have enough advantage for the other party to ensure victory.
If you follow sports, you know that the same game can be scored in different ways with different results. Golf can be scored by counting the total number of strokes in a round or tournament. One bad hole (think of hitting ball after ball into the lake, something more than a few of us have experienced) can ruin your chances of victory. But golf can also be scored hole by hole, so if you lose by 10 strokes on one hole, it is the same as losing by one stroke. Scoring one way can give victory to one player, another way the other. So we have to decide what we think is the fairest way to do things. It is a conversation the commission and the community must have. If we can come to an agreement on that, then the rest of the process, as difficult and time constrained as it may be, will be better for us all.
If you are interested in being part of this process by joining the redistricting commission: Interested Democrats should apply through the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee. Republicans should apply through the Frederick County Republican Central Committee. Unaffiliated voters should apply through County Council Chief of Staff Ragen Cherney at RCherney@frederickcountymd.gov.
Applications are due at 4 p.m. this Friday, March 5. You can also join the public hearing, which will be scheduled within 30 days of the Nov. 15 deadline. I encourage everyone to participate as the redistricting process moves forward; this is a decision that will impact all Frederick County residents by the next election.
Jerry Donald is a Frederick County Councilman representing District 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.