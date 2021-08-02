Imagine waking up to construction equipment in your neighbor’s backyard and learning that a rental unit — a small house or garage apartment — is being built. It has been approved by city staff through an administrative process that does not provide for any notice to adjoining property owners nor any public review.
The Board of Aldermen will soon vote on an ordinance to allow construction of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) in the yards of all Frederick city residential neighborhoods, regardless of zoning. This legislation is designed to increase the density of housing in our neighborhoods well beyond what the zoning currently allows.
ADUs would be allowed “by right,” which means a property owner only needs to apply for a building permit and, if the plans for the new dwelling meet the provisions of the new law, city staff can approve it. At the June 14 Planning Commission meeting, a city planner explained it this way: “If we say this is by right, this is something like putting up a fence ... It’s not my neighbor’s business … When things are administrative in nature… you don’t need a role for the public.”
We believe this “by right” provision is not right for something that is so impactful as a second dwelling in a neighbor’s backyard. This is a significant and irreversible change.
We understand there are a number of conditions in the ordinance that are intended to minimize the impact of these new rental units on the surrounding community. Even so, what’s the down side of allowing neighbors to raise questions and voice concerns? At the very least, neighbors will know what is planned next door. At best, they will have the opportunity to identify and offer solutions to deal with unanticipated impacts not covered by the ordinance.
We urge the board to revise their ADU ordinance to provide for input from the community.
If you wish to share your views on the ADU ordinance with the Board of Aldermen, you may email them at aldermangroup@cityoffrederickmd.gov. Also you may comment at their ADU workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 4, beginning at 3 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Channel 99 and live-streamed at cityoffrederickmd.gov. The final vote is scheduled for a public hearing on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m.
Margaret and Don Hindman
Frederick
(2) comments
I’m pretty people put expansions on their homes or renovate their garages or basements all the time. What business is it of yours they are building a larger kitchen or an additional bedroom? If they are putting in a studio apartment or a man cave?
👍👍👍 seven!
