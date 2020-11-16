Many citizens spent some time on Tuesday, Nov. 10, engaged in what they thought was their civic duty (to hear our County Sheriff discuss and explain community policing to our County Council). Instead, once again our council was out maneuvered and subjected to an over two hour lecture about how awful it is to (1) question law enforcement and (2) for the legislature to not do their job to correct the many aspects of police misbehavior.
Council member Kai Hagen raised the question that this was supposed to be about “Community Policing” not a detailed report on questions that were not even being asked. But as usual, the council as a body demonstrated that they really do not care, that our sheriff can bamboozle them for two hours, talk about whatever he wants and ignore real community policing, which is normally defined as “the police and public working together to solve problems.”
Instead, they had to listen to how non-racist his department is , how well trained they are and how many awards they received from captive organizations that try to professionalize, Minneapolis, New York City, Louisville, and many other cities and sheriff’s offices throughout our country. We can see how that is working out.
The sheriff has continued to avoid and ignore many opportunities to have public sessions where, we the people, can ask questions that are relevant to our lives in Frederick County. One might think he is afraid to be faced with the truth about his real attitude toward a diverse Frederick.
Edward Burrell
Point of Rocks
