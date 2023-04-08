Relative to the opinion piece by Tom Neumark ("FCPS policies on sex are concerning," The Frederick News-Post, March 31), the underlying message is spot on.
Children are infinitely malleable, which is why adults establish rules for minors about content — movie and TV ratings, parental warnings on games and videos, age ratings on reading materials — to avoid introducing material to children before they have the proper context to understand it or gain anything from it.
If one does a proper examination of the books and/or passages being questioned, this concept of adult guidance and guardrails seems to be forgotten.
In each case, the role of the schools and parents should be to evaluate if it has educational value for the age of the students.
Some of the material is so graphic, it cannot be read aloud. Parents should realize that books are chosen on reviews and recommendations, so FCPS is not aware of the specific content contained in these books when they introduce them to students.
The feedback from the community is the appropriate safety net. Asking for a review should be accepted as an important supplemental control.
Also, nonconforming gender choices are not a simple example of childhood exploration and development.
Experiencing discomfort with your biological sex or believing that you are in the wrong biological body is not the same as being gay or lesbian, nor is it something to be accepted without question merely because a student makes that decision.
It is a defined psychological condition that could have long-term impacts if not handled properly and one that should require parental notification and involvement.
To notify no family member because a small minority of parents might react badly and do more damage is the wrong approach.
