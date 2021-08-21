On Aug. 9, the UN released the IPCC Report, which is a comprehensive analysis of the facts regarding climate change. Scientists and experts from all over the world have worked together, fact-checked each other, and contributed to this report. But, unfortunately, the scientists’ findings in the report are terrifying.
We are running out of time to make needed changes. For example, 50-80 percent of the oxygen in our atmosphere is produced by phytoplankton in the oceans. The more ice that is lost every year in the Arctic and Antarctic, the more dire the situation becomes. It may seem like such a mundane and trivial detail, but in complex systems, even small changes can trigger major catastrophic events. If this sounds alarmist, remember that only a few years ago, so did ongoing wildfires, raging pandemics, and life-threatening air pollution.
Elected officials have downplayed the seriousness of this crisis for far too long. In February, Texas’ independent energy grid, ERCOT, was nearly brought down by unprecedented winter storms and cold temperatures due to the state’s failure to winterize its natural gas pipelines. Had ERCOT collapsed, and without outside aid from the federal government, we could have seen thousands of potential deaths. The climate emergency is a severe crisis of international concern.
The easiest way to make a difference is to switch to renewables using no-roof-needed community solar. Community solar provides energy for homeowners and renters. It may sound too good to be true, but it’s a free service I use myself. In the state of Maryland, everyone who chooses to switch instead of paying extra for coal will be eligible to save 10 percent, even if you rent.
If the small amount of savings isn’t enough, consider the impact you could have by donating those automated savings to a local climate organization. Take action and make a difference by signing up online for community solar from the comfort of your living room. Your children and grandchildren will thank you.
