Mary Beth Coker wanted not to impose her “pro-choice” opinion on anyone in her March 3 letter, “My death, my choice.” However, she had no problem insulting those that might not share her opinion. She ends her plea for doctor-assisted suicide implying that only those legislators who share her opinion would be “compassionate and smart.”
I noticed that she failed to mention the whole purpose of the bill that Maryland legislators are considering is to protect doctors from any liability in the matter. It does not protect the person considering suicide from a possibly regrettable choice. She failed to consider the state of the person making the choice, the impact on the person’s loved ones, the beliefs of the prescribing doctor, the distinct possibility that life is really worth living until death naturally occurs and you don’t need a prescription to end your life — there are ample, more effective alternatives readily available. So, why do we need a law that involves and protects doctors in such matters?
Perhaps the “compassionate and smart” legislators would be those who see through the ruse — those looking deeper into its potentially negative ramifications before leaping to approve its sugarcoated unwarranted provisions.
Jim Devereaux
Ijamsville
(36) comments
No doubt this is a contentious issue. Weighing mercy against probable human misconduct and abuse. Mr. Devereaux and DickD's objections are founded in their Catholic teachings. Yet the Bible offers no commandment or law concerning suicide. Curious; I reread the Didache, The Teaching of the Twelve Apostles. This is one of the earliest Christian writings and was the foundation for the Church rules and orders. It has no mention of suicide.
This is a contentious and complex issue. But religion, unlike governing abortion (read the Didache) should not be a major consideration. Mercy vs possible abuse are the competing issues. If it was approved certainly there could be stipulations that allowed Catholic Hospitals or other institutions the right to prohibit. ._
I wonder if Bradley Williams will be visiting us today.
https://www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/ethics/physician-assisted-suicideCode of Medical Ethics Opinion 5.7
Physician-assisted suicide occurs when a physician facilitates a patient’s death by providing the necessary means and/or information to enable the patient to perform the life-ending act (e.g., the physician provides sleeping pills and information about the lethal dose, while aware that the patient may commit suicide).It is understandable, though tragic, that some patients in extreme duress—such as those suffering from a terminal, painful, debilitating illness—may come to decide that death is preferable to life. However, permitting physicians to engage in assisted suicide would ultimately cause more harm than good.Physician-assisted suicide is fundamentally incompatible with the physician’s role as healer, would be difficult or impossible to control, and would pose serious societal risks.Instead of engaging in assisted suicide, physicians must aggressively respond to the needs of patients at the end of life.
So, if someone ingests a lethal dose of an opioid in a suicide attempt, and the doctor is holding the Narcan pen, yet does not administer it because they knew that the patient was suicidal, has the doctor committed physician-assisted suicide?
I agree; it doesn't have to be a doctor. Allow it to be over-the-counter.
It wouldn't work that way under Federal law shiftless. A pharmacy cannot dispense a controlled substance without a licensed physician's prescription no matter what law Maryland passes to the contrary. No pharmacist (or pharmacy chain) is willing to lose their DEA controlled substance license over this. No DEA license, no pharmacy.
Gabe; thanks but I was being facetious. Basically Dick is trying to drum up barriers where there are no fundamental ones. Clearly it is already working elsewhere. I will retire in a state where it is legal.
https://answers.yahoo.com/question/index;_ylt=A0geJaT_bmJe_8sAg4FpCWVH;_ylu=X3oDMTByZnU4cmNpBGNvbG8DYmYxBHBvcwM5BHZ0aWQDBHNlYwNzcg--?qid=20110415080312AAgjEyEMost people think that committing suicide is easy. This is a myth. Nothing could be further from the truth. Ending your life can be extremely difficult. According to National Institute of Mental Health 92% of suicide attempts fail, and according to American Association of Suicidology 96% of suicide attempts fail (source: Wikipedia-Failed suicide attempt). If you decide to end your life then you have to prepare for it thoroughly. Consequences of a botched suicide attempt can be horrific. You could end up brain damaged and mentally handicapped. You might lose the ability to communicate or you might even experience a locked-in syndrome. This is a condition where a person appears to be in a coma but can actually feel everything. Imagine being trapped in your body for decades while at the same time experiencing excruciating pain and not being able to do anything about it. That’s what locked-in syndrome can be like. There’s nothing more horrible that can happen to a sentient being. If this happens to you then you’ll find out that hell really does exist. No matter how bad your situation is now, it can still get infinitely worse. You may only get one chance to end your life. If you do decide to end it, then you must educate yourself first and make sure you don’t end up trapped inside your own body in excruciating pain for years or even decades. I cannot stress that enough.
You can do what you want, no one is stopping you. The bill doesn't help you so much as it protects doctors. You can run your car in a closed garage without ventilation and your death is going to be less painful than any medication. You don't need a doctor.
I agree with you, Jim!
I like his use of the word "perhaps" - but his letters provoke hostility, will this one be any different.
I can assure you dick, that administration of a dose that is 10X the lethal dose will lead to death, and not what you describe above. What you are describing is what happens if you administer a dose near or below the lethal dose, or if a lethal dose is counteracted before irreversible "death" takes place. Once you pass a certain point in the process, you are gone. A physician knows your weight, and can prescribe the proper dose that will kill you...dead. You can always get heroin, fentanyl, or opiates from your local dealer, but take your chances with the purity and potency of the dose.
If, as Jim states "there are ample, more effective alternatives readily available," then there should be no reason not to offer this as another choice. I strongly disagree with Jim's statement to the effect that the only purpose of this bill is to give doctors immunity from prosecution. The main purpose of this bill is humane treatment of patients.
There are ways to die quickly. But they re not popular or even well known. When we terminated our pets with the aid of a vet. it was quick and professional. Nobody should make that decision for us. It should be our right.
Col. Devereaux, while there are many methods to commit suicide to escape intolerable chronic pain, none are as painless as using barbiturates or opioids. Administer drug, go to sleep, don't wake up. It is how we show mercy to our pets when we are told by a veterinarian, a licensed medical professional, that the prognosis is a painful death. Since barbiturates and opioids are highly regulated, a prescription from a licensed physician is mandatory, unless you know your local pusher. If you take away that avenue, you leave the suffering patient the option of gunshot and the bloody mess that must be cleaned up. The patient may step in front of a moving vehicle, thus traumatizing the person they forced to kill them. There are many poisons, but most cause a painful death themselves. Hanging? Hardly painless. Giving patients a painless way to die with dignity shows true compassion.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]Gabe
When I was a Poice Advisor in Vietnm, one of the Vietnamese officers shot himself in the head. It took all day for him to die. Not so good for him or his friends.
Oh jeez.
"Col." ?
As I posted earlier, if there are effective alternatives readily available then there should be no reason not to offer this as another choice, particularly because it has safeguards built in.
Yes, I believe he used the title "Lt. Col. US Army (ret.)" In a previous LTE.
OK. Thanks did not know that.
Just run a engine without ventilation, Gabe. No medication needed. And go up north, where it is really cold in winter and freeze to death. You will just pass out and they will find you later - preserved.
https://answers.yahoo.com/question/index;_ylt=A0geJaT_bmJe_8sAg4FpCWVH;_ylu=X3oDMTByZnU4cmNpBGNvbG8DYmYxBHBvcwM5BHZ0aWQDBHNlYwNzcg--?qid=20110415080312AAgjEyE
There are several suicide manuals out there. However the best one is the Peaceful Pill eHandbook. It was written by Dr Philip Nitschke with Dr Fiona Stewart. This is an electronic book that you can subscribe to online. It’s updated 6 times per year. There are many reliable suicide methods described in it in detail. But for me the best thing about the e-book is that it also contains a list of suppliers where you can buy Pentobarbital (also known as Nembutal). You can’t find this information anywhere else. Pentobarbital is the best medication for ending your life in a painless way. This is the medication they use in all suicide clinics and hospitals where they perform euthanasia. In the Peaceful Pill eHandbook you can find contact information of reliable sellers that can ship Pentobarbital to you in a discrete package. You won't need a prescription.
My friend rigged up her car and locked the garage door.
Gabe - good analysis and sentiments. [thumbup]
I appreciate strongly held views. I don't appreciate them when they cross the lawn and walk in my door at my house.
Mr. D is pro-choice — as long as he gets to choose for everyone.
Anyone can choose, the bill is for doctors, to protect them from lawsuits.
...and to give patients a choice.
Then allow the person the means to do so safely, quickly, cleanly and effectively.
"Perhaps"
??
