I have been gardening all of my life. However, I really began exploring the concept of composting when I became a homeowner in 2001. You will be amazed how fast the worms eat through the material and turn it into rich garden soil.
For the record, I do not call myself a master gardener and/or environmentalist. I simply want the best tasting and freshest produce that I can harvest throughout the year. Good produce comes from great soil.
Start with a container near your kitchen sink to collect uncooked vegetable scraps, coffee grinds, tea bags, anything plant based, and even used paper towels, napkins and cardboard tubes. I do not recommend any cooked items as this may attract unwanted pests and animals.
Then dig a hole in your garden area as deep as you can and deposit material, covering with soil from the same hole. I even collect my neighbor’s yard waste for the compost hole. I recommend not placing grass clippings in the hole as, from experience, they take a lot longer to decompose. In a few weeks, the material will be transformed into a rich soil. If your garden was like mine so many years ago (clay and rocks), the addition of compost will produce stronger plants and better-tasting produce.
Think about your compost as a valuable resource versus going to the trash dump. You will save money on buying garden improvement products. Composting promotes physical exercise as well. I would even imagine that your garbage cans will fill less frequently, as did mine.
Hope you enjoy this easy, rewarding and good-for-the-environment activity.
Dan Cowell
Myersville
