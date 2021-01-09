I am concerned about a bad spot on Md. 85 and Executive Boulevard near Westview Village and Texas Roadhouse.
Upon turning north from Executive Boulevard onto Md. 85 north, it is very dark there and difficult to see the lanes. There is not enough light coming from the shopping centers and the restaurants to make things more visible at night. It is even worse in the rain. The lines in the road to divide the lanes are not easy to see.
Secondly, it makes it even more dangerous when leaving the restaurants and turning onto Md. 85. It's mot so bad turning right, but turning left and going southbound is pretty rough. I would recommend that a couple of lights be installed to help alleviate the problem.
Also, the same is true upon turning north from Crestwood Boulevard onto 85 north. It is very unclear which lane turning vehicles are to be in upon making the turn. It is very narrow and it feels like one might get sideswiped when making the turn. The traffic out in that area has really increased and is now getting dangerous.
