I am concerned about our voting process as I believe it was wrongly modified in 2020. The right to vote by all American citizens, and only citizens, on a fixed date in November at an assigned precinct has been the process for years. The only mail-in ballots allowed were an absentee ballot for those unable to get to their precinct on the given day. Those mail-in ballots had to be applied for. They were not given out willy-nilly.
Much of this changed for voting in 2020. Some changes were needed due to COVID-19, but there were irregularities and violations. Some were extending the final voting day to allow mail-in ballots to continue to be received and counted. Others were mailing ballots to all names on the voter registration list when that list had deceased people.
The Central City News reported on Nov. 19, 2020, “New York Times Election Report Reveals 104,984 Stolen Votes in Ga, 347,768 in PA” and “Millions of Mail Ballots Made it Impossible to Track Which Votes Were Being Tabulated.”
There are many who believe those irregularities were suspicious and may have produced an erroneous result. This suspicion is enhanced by reports of President Trump being ahead of Biden on Election Day with the changes noted above, delaying the declared winner until Biden was eventually declared the winner several days later.
For 2022 and beyond, we must keep the legitimate voter system of having the winner declared after the votes at precincts are cast on Election Day, and the mail-in ballots received on or before Election Day only are counted.
The addition of a voter ID that identifies American citizens is required, especially with some states discussing letting noncitizens vote. That is un-American and a slap in the face to all citizens.
William Bugg
Monrovia
Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff was registered in 3 locations, and voted in a district where he never lived.
There is absolutely no proof of wide spread election fraud by Dems, but a whole lot of Republicans attempted to overthrow the election with fake electors, unfounded lawsuits and a violent insurrection in order to keep Pence from certifying the legitimate election results. Ultra MAGA column.
Most polls place the percentage of Americans who support voter ID laws at 80 percent. The other 20 percent are for open borders and open polls. (sarcasm alert)
