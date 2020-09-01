Where will the bike riders cross safely from the Solarex Court side of Md. 180/351 to the new bridge with the bike lanes?
It is very confusing coming down the hill on the roadway of the new bridge, looking ahead at the new traffic pattern, and what do we have, a new stop light at the foot of the bridge. I almost drove through it.
Oh, by the way, it takes longer to get out from Himes Avenue to Md. 180 than before closing Butterfly Lane. Remember, this whole new construction design is the cheap version. I have the Md. 180/351 Project Planning Study that was handed out at the June 23, 2009, State Highway Association meeting. The bridges were to be rebuilt where they went from three to four lanes without any widening and new exits and entrances to and from Md. 340 to Md.180. I asked at another SHA meeting about Interstate 270, what happened? Cost, I was told. I would hope that engineers could figure costs before presenting it to the public.
Also, why do we need a new 121-foot tower that looks like a silo for cell phone antennae? I stopped by the water tower site today and asked the height of the new water tower, 135 feet. At the May 9, 2018, NAC 8 meeting, it was specifically asked (I verified this with others that were there) if the cell phone antennae would be placed on the new water tower? We were told, yes. What changed?
The people behind the old tower could at least see through the legs of the old tower, now a solid tower.
Who didn’t know what they were doing, the city planners or the cell phone engineers?
Scott Darby
Frederick
(1) comment
It isn't easy for cars, what makes you think that it will be easy for bikes. Maybe you should find another route or drive a car. Roads are primarily for cars.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.