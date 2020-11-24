Grandpa has three grandkids in Frederick County schools. A former teacher himself, he paid close attention to the News-Post's report on the Nov. 16 "Superintendent's Chat" with parents.
The news, I guess, was that pandemic-wise, we are "trending in the wrong direction," so no partial reopening of in-person classes for now — probably.
It should not have been news: same wrong direction a week ago, when our school board announced provisional reopening timelines for sports and classrooms.
But then came something more troubling. Good teachers are among the most resourceful and resilient folks you could wish for. But Dr. Alban extended her "confidence" to the Superwoman-foolish idea that teachers could teach "concurrently" — literate fudge for teaching via the internet and in-person at the same time.
Handle it? Probably. Do right by teachers and kids? It would take another letter to explain what any superintendent must already know, somewhere: It goes against all our understanding of learning, literacy, attention, cognition — and yes, the stress-management superpowers of teachers.
