Deb Haaland should be confirmed as Secretary of Interior. It is time we give voice to indigenous people who bear the brunt of natural resource and energy policy in the U.S.
Our native population and lands have been exploited for too long through fossil fuel subsidies. Communities have been poisoned and neglected.
We need a 21st century agenda that cares for our limited resources and our people in a sustainable manner. More frequent severe weather events fueled by climate change will cost us billions every year if we don’t diversify our energy and natural resource portfolio.
We need someone who lives and breathes these issues to work with the Administration and Congress to find meaningful solutions to this complex problem. I urge Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen to assure that Deb Haaland gets confirmed.
Jill Manion
Mount Airy
The smartest pick for a cabinet member in a long time. She has no doubt grown up surrounded by nature and has more awareness than others who have previously filled this position. This woman made her own way from poverty to where she is now. Her real life experiences count more than her ethnicity and any college degree.
