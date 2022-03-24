Watching the news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine is like having a recurring nightmare. The nightmare includes the senseless and needless destruction of a sovereign nation, the injuries and deaths, and the inability to provide the basic necessities for people to survive. The nightmare continues with millions of refugees fleeing their country, seeking basic shelter and other essentials, and not knowing how or when the nightmare will end.
Watching the news of the refugees in the neighboring countries gives one hope for humanity. The neighboring countries, along with others around the world, have opened their doors, providing food, clothing and shelter, demonstrating their humanity in caring for neighbors. Many of the refugees have no papers. Their homes were destroyed, and all they have is the clothes on their backs. Even with no papers, neighboring countries have given refugees temporary status, welcoming them. They have opened their schools to the children, and they have also provided work permits for the adults. These countries have said, “You are human, you are in need, we will provide, and you are welcome.”
I am proud of our involvement in providing weapons to the people of Ukraine (to defend themselves), and providing food and clothing for the relief efforts. However, I am also puzzled and ashamed. I watched a news report of a Ukraine refugee in Poland, an elderly grandmother, whose home was destroyed. She was safe, and she had no family in Poland, but she did have family in America. She applied for refugee status in America, but it was denied. It was reported that the denial was because her home had been destroyed. Therefore, she did not have a home to which to return.
Europe and many other countries, including Canada, have opened their doors, and we say no to a grandmother, because her home was destroyed. You would think that because her home was destroyed, we would have granted her request.
“Ethics is knowing the difference between what you have a right to do and what is right to do.” — Potter Stewart
Shannon Bohrer
Emmitsburg
